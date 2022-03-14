Adele concert special to air on NBC this Sunday

Fans of Adele are getting another chance to see the songstress this Sunday as NBC is slated to air a concert special.

The Grammy winner recently went home back to London and recorded "An Audience with Adele" at the prestigious London Palladium, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to the media outlet, the special aired in the U.K. on Nov. 21.

The two-hour event will include songs "Someone Like You," "Hello," and "Easy on Me."

According to "Today," audience members will get to ask Adele questions in between songs.

The show starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be available the next day on Peacock.