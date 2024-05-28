Nicki Minaj apologizes for canceling concert after viral video showed her arrest

Nicki Minaj issued an apology to fans early Sunday after she was arrested and unable to go through with her show the evening before in Manchester, England.

The rapper had recorded herself being taken into custody at the Amsterdam airport for allegedly "carrying drugs" earlier Saturday. She mentioned in the video that the authorities found "pre-rolls," and Netherlands police later said the arrest was made "on suspicion of exporting soft drugs."

Minaj was released a short time after her arrest and received a fine. She then told fans in a post on X to meet her outside her hotel.

"I'm going on the balcony so if you're outside I'll be able to see you & I may come downstairs. I'll be out there for about an hour. Rlly wanted to at least get to see you. But if you're in bed plz STAY THERE," the post read.

Once on the balcony, the musician was seen telling supporters in a video shared by a fan on social media, "I love you, and I'm so sorry this happened tonight."

In another post on X, Minaj described why she had to cancel the tour stop, saying she sat "in a jail cell" for five to six hours and then had a delayed plane departure. She also apologized again for the inconvenience.

"Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies. They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass," the post read.

A statement released by the concert's venue, Co-op Live, and Live Nation on Saturday said "Despite Nicki's best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight's show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused."

Minaj is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour supporting her most recent album. She's next scheduled to perform on Sunday in Birmingham, UK, and she'll be back in Manchester for a performance on May 30. The Saturday night Manchester show has also been rescheduled for June 3, the rapper said in a post on X.