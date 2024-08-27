Kelce brothers land massive 'New Heights' podcast deal with Amazon's Wondery

The brotherly duo of Travis and Jason Kelce are taking their award-winning podcast to "New Heights" after landing a massive new distribution deal.

Amazon announced Tuesday that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the retired Philadelphia Eagles center had reached an agreement to take their "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" show over to Wondery — a podcast publisher and Amazon subsidiary.

The three-year agreement is reportedly worth more than $100 million, and will give Wondery the rights to distribute and monetize the Kelce podcast. The brothers said they "couldn't be more excited" to team up with Wondery and further expand the "New Heights" brand.

"We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons," co-hosts Jason and Travis said in a statement. "Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership."

The Kelce brothers debuted "New Heights" in Sept. 2022 as a space for them to discuss various stories related to playing in the NFL, their personal lives, and other entertaining hot topic issues.

The podcast has since skyrocketed to the top of the podcast charts on the heels of Super Bowl wins, losses, and of course the younger Kelce's relationship with global pop sensation Taylor Swift.

"New Heights," which took home the prize of podcast of the year at the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards, now joins an Amazon-Wondery portfolio that includes other hit podcasts like Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert," "Dr. Death," and "Business Wars."

Wondery CEO Jen Sargent said the company plans to utilize live experiences, merchandise, and more, to give "New Heights" fans even more ways to connect with the Kelce brothers.

"Since its first play, New Heights has brought hilarious, relevant commentary and interviews, and unprecedented insider access to the NFL season and professional sports," Sargent said in a statement. "Now a cultural phenomenon, we're excited to grow the New Heights brand together with Jason, Travis, and Amazon."