Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to reunite in NYC for shows in August

AP
In this combination photo, Tony Bennett, left, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles and Lady Gaga arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The two music superstars will share the stage this summer when Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York. "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" will open on Aug. 3, 2021, which is Bennett's 95th birthday. A second performance is set for Aug. 5. (Photo by Jordan Strauss, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 19:02:49-04

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are set to share the stage again, this time in New York City.

Lady Gaga announced the news on Twitter Monday.

"I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows," Gaga said in the tweet.

The pair will do two shows as part of the "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga," which is slated to open on Aug. 3.

The duo will perform again on Aug. 5.

Both performances will be held at Radio City Music Hall.

According to USA Today, this will be Bennett's last performance in the Big Apple after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

