Lindsay Lohan returns to acting by starring in Netflix holiday movie

Actress Lindsay Lohan is set to return to acting by starring in an upcoming Netflix romantic comedy holiday movie.

Netflix, who confirmed the news in a tweet, said Lohan would play "a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."

Additional casting news and a release date have yet to be released.

According to Variety, the movie will be directed by Janeen Damian, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett, and Ron Oliver.

Lohan shot to fame in 1998 by starring in the reboot of “The Parent Trap” at the age of 11. She also starred in the remake of “Freaky Friday” and solidified herself as an A-list celebrity by starring in “Mean Girls."

It'll mark a return to acting after a few years of legal troubles, which led the actress to withdraw from Hollywood, having relocated to Dubai and Europe, Vanity Fair reported.

Lohan's last major mainstream project was the reality series "Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club," which aired for one season on MTV in 2018-19.