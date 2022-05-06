Watch
Man charged in attack of Dave Chappelle pleads not guilty

JAY-Z, Dave Chappelle
David Richard/AP
FILE - Dave Chappelle appears during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Posted at 1:54 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 15:54:59-04

The man charged in the attack of comedian Dave Chappelle on stage while he performed at the Hollywood Bowl has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanors.

The Associated Press reported that Isaiah Lee pleaded not guilty Friday to battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

According to the news outlet, the 23-year-old was also ordered to stay at least 100 yards from the comedian.

The Los Angeles Police Department initially charged Lee with assault with a deadly weapon after he rushed the stage Tuesday during Chappelle's set and pulled out a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out at the end.

But after determining that Lee did not commit any felonies, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office forwarded the case to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office, which handles misdemeanor cases, the AP reported.

