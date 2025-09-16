Robert Redford, storyteller who shaped Hollywood, dead at 89

Acclaimed actor and director Robert Redford, whose career in Hollywood spanned over six decades, died on Tuesday at age 89, the New York Times reported, citing Cindi Berger, CEO of the firm Rogers & Cowan PMK.

Scripps News has contacted Rogers & Cowan PMK for confirmation.

Redford earned four nominations for Academy Awards throughout his film career. He won an Oscar in 1980 for directing "Ordinary People," marking his directorial debut.

He earned Best Picture and Best Director nominations for "Quiz Show" in 1984, and a nomination for Best Actor for "The Sting" in 1973. It was his roles in "The Sting" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" that cemented his place in Hollywood as a leading man.

He then went on to star as Bob Woodward in the Watergate classic "All the President's Men."

He was also given an honorary Academy Award in 2002.

He continued acting and directing hit movies well into his 80s. In 2018, he was nominated for a Best Actor Golden Globe for his role in "The Old Man & the Gun."

Redford was also politically active and launched the Redford Center, which focuses on environmental impact filmmaking. The group has provided grants to 60 projects and awarded $2 million in funding.

He also founded the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival, which have become influential platforms for independent filmmakers.