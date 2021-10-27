Watch
Netflix releases trailer of 'Tiger King 2'

Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla. A federal judge in Oklahoma has ordered the new owners of the Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix's "Tiger King" documentary to turn over all the lion and tiger cubs in their possession, along with the animals' mothers, to the federal government. U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III issued the order last week in the case against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe and the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park based on claimed violations of the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Joe Schreibvoge Maldonado
Posted at 12:31 PM, Oct 27, 2021
The saga of "Tiger King" continues.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for "Tiger King 2."

The sequel will debut on the streaming service on Nov. 17.

The follow-up to the summer blockbuster "Tiger King" will include characters from the first season like Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe, Allen Glover, and James Garretson.

“If I have to make a deal with the devil, I will make a deal with the devil,” Joe Exotic says in the 2-minute trailer.

There were also brief glimpses of Exotic from prison. He is currently serving time for hiring someone to kill Carole Baskin, along with other charges.

While Baskin was shown in the trailer, according to Yahoo!, she had stated in the past that she would not be participating in the second go-around.

