Paula Abdul to guest judge on 'American Idol' after Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID-19

"American Idol" kicks off their live shows Monday, but the show will look slightly different as judge Luke Bryan reveals he's tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer revealed his diagnosis in a tweet.

This prompted the show to announce that original show judge Paula Abdul would be stepping in to take Bryan's place:

The show then tweeted out a promo welcoming Abdul.

Abdul was one of the original judge's on American Idol when it launched in 2002, appearing alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

Monday night's show is the first live show of the current American Idol season.

Abdul will be joining current judges Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie for the broadcast.

You can watch American Idol at 8 p.m. local time on ABC.

