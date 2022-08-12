Police: Singer Michelle Branch arrested in Nashville for domestic assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say singer Michelle Branch has been arrested for domestic assault after Metro Nashville police say she slapped her husband multiple times in the face.

MNPD

According to police, both parties live together in Nashville and were interviewed separately after police reported a possible domestic disturbance.

Branch told police on August 11 that she and her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, were having marital issues and had been arguing, a police affidavit said.

Police said that while the argument began at another location, it continued as they arrived home.

The argument escalated, and Branch admitted that she slapped him "one to two times," according to a police affidavit.

Police said Carney told them he was slapped during the argument but did not have visible injuries.

Branch was taken into custody without incident, police said.

She has since been released on bond, TMZ reported.

Kelly Broderick at WTVF first reported this story.