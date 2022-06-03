Rapper Young Thug denied bond in Georgia racketeering case

A judge in Georgia denied bond to rapper Young Thug on Thursday after an hours-long hearing inside an Atlanta courtroom.

The Associated Press reported that Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville expressed concerns that the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was a danger to the community.

Williams has been in custody since he was arrested last month.

He was one of 28 people indicted on May 9 on conspiracy to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and street gang charges.

In an 88-page affidavit, prosecutors allege that the entertainer is the co-founder of the criminal street gang Young Slime Life. The news outlet reported that prosecutors also detailed in the indictment of the various crimes the gang has allegedly committed, including murder, documents of song lyrics, and social media posts that reportedly show Williams promoting the gang's activities.

Glanville also ruled that Williams must stay in jail until trial, which is slated to begin on Jan. 9, 2023.