Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian reveals she had tumor removed from her face

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian revealed that she had a tumor removed from her face.

"The Kardashians" star took to social media Tuesday to detail her skin cancer scare, TMZ and NBC reported.

In a series of posts, Kardashian told fans she initially thought it was a zit, but after seven months and it not budging, she decided to the spot biopsied.

The 38-year-old said two separate doctors who performed biopsies on the bump told her that what they saw "was incredibly rare" for someone her age.

Kardashian said a few days later, she was told she'd need "an immediate operation" to remove the tumor from her face.

She also revealed that when she was 19, she had a cancerous mole removed.

Kardashian said the reason why she was sharing her story was to remind everyone to get check-ups frequently.

At the end of the series, the media outlets reported that Kardashian thanked her doctors for catching it early.