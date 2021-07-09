Rocker Manson turns himself into LAPD on assault charges

Rocker Marilyn Manson turned himself in on Friday to the Los Angeles Police Department on charges related to an assault.

According to USA Today, the charges stem from an incident that occurred in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was released on personal recognizance bail on conditions that he did not talk to the alleged victim, NBC News reported.

According to the Gilford Police Department, the alleged assault happened at a Manson concert on Aug. 18, 2019. The accuser, a videographer, said he was assaulted while working in the stage pit area.

The rocker had hired the alleged victim to film his concert.

A court date will be set soon in New Hampshire, both media outlets reported.