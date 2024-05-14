Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation reportedly declared delinquent

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charity, The Archewell Foundation, was ordered by the Attorney General of California to stop raising or spending money, as it has reportedly been declared “delinquent.”

According to reports from NBC News and People Magazine, the charity, created by the couple in 2020 to "uplift and unite communities," received a delinquency notice from California Attorney General Rob Bonta earlier this month. The notice states that the organization is now "listed as delinquent with the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees."

The notice obtained by the outlets explains that an organization marked as delinquent is not in good standing and is barred from certain activities such as fundraising, and it may face penalties and potential suspension or revocation of its registration by the Registry. However, the reports state that a source close to the matter explains that a check was lost in the mail, but payment has been resubmitted, and the issue could be resolved within days.

The news comes as Prince Harry and Meghan are visiting Lagos, Nigeria, to support soldiers' mental health and empower young people through their charity work.

Scripps News hasn't independently verified the reports yet but has reached out to The Archewell Foundation for clarification.