Water leak damages hundreds of historical documents at Paris' Louvre Museum

A water leak at the Louvre Museum in Paris has damaged up to 400 historical documents in one of the museum's libraries, adding to mounting concerns about the iconic institution's infrastructure.

Most of the damaged items were books in the Egyptian department, according to the BBC, but the museum's deputy administrator reportedly said "no precious books" were affected.

Museum workers are now painstakingly drying the affected materials one page at a time, according to officials.

RELATED STORY | The Louvre urged to speed up security upgrades in audit conducted before the heist

The leak occurred several days ago but did not damage any artwork, museum officials confirmed.

Critics argue the incident highlights the Louvre's desperate need for repairs and security upgrades.

The water damage incident comes nearly two months after thieves stole royal jewelry worth more than $100 million from the museum. While police have made arrests in connection with the jewelry theft, the stolen items remain missing.

Workers at the museum also voted Monday for strikes to protest their work conditions, security issues and the "obstacle course" it is for patrons to visit, according to The Associated Press.

Watch: Suspects arrested after crown jewel heist at Paris’ Louvre Museum