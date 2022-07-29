‘E.T.’ Is Returning To Movie Theaters For Its 40th Anniversary

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

An extraterrestrial is set to visit a movie theater near you this August, but don’t worry, he’s been here before.

“E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” is returning to AMC theaters on Aug. 12 in celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary. For the first time ever, the film will be shown on a giant IMAX screen and with digitally remastered sound and picture, so even if you’ve seen the film many times before, this is sure to be a different experience.

Tickets are on sale now, and because it’s for one day only, if you want to attend, you may want to make sure you grab your tickets right away.

Soar to new heights when E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial comes to IMAX for the first time ever on August 12. #ET40th pic.twitter.com/G5fpVclWJj — IMAX (@IMAX) June 14, 2022

Directed by Steven Spielberg, “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” is centered around a 10-year-old boy, played by Henry Thomas, who befriends a lost alien and helps him find his way home.

Also staring a young Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton, the film was released in 1982 and and became the highest-grossing film for the year, pulling in more than $435 million at the box office, including more than $11 million in the first week alone. It also won four Oscars and dozens of other awards, including the People’s Choice award for favorite Motion Picture in 1983.

If you can’t make it to the theater on Aug. 12, you can rent the film on Amazon Prime or purchase a 20th anniversary edition Blu-ray for $12. The anniversary edition includes deleted scenes and on-set production footage, so you can take a peek behind the scenes and a look at the making of the film.

“E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” is far from the first film to return to theaters in celebration of a milestone anniversary. “Titanic” sailed back into theaters for the film’s 20th anniversary in 2017, “The Sandlot” returned for its 25th anniversary, “Steel Magnolias” returned for its 30th anniversary and “The Muppet Movie” returned to celebrate 40 years in theaters as well.

Will you be grabbing a ticket to see “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” in IMAX on Aug. 12?

