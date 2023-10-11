Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection to mother's death

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was taken into police custody on Tuesday in San Diego in connection to the homicide of his mother, who was found dead near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home last month.

According to the Maywood Police Department in Illinois, the 35-year-old was apprehended by the San Diego Police Department while re-entering the United States from Mexico after police issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of first-degree murder.

Brown is being held at the San Diego Central Jail until he is extradited to Maywood, police said.

Officers discovered the body of 73-year-old Myrtle Brown on Sept. 16 after family members told police they could not get in touch with the mother and son, who lived together.

Myrtle’s body was taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, which ruled her death a homicide based on injuries related to an assault.

Sergio was considered a missing person until now — something he seemingly mocked in bizarre posts on his Instagram account just days after his mother was found dead.

In those same posts, he included a Mexico City location tag and apparently called his mother's death "fake news."

The former pro-football player was a defensive back for various NFL teams between 2010 and 2016, including the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

