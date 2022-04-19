Fairfield potter's work will be featured in TV show

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield potter Andrew Watson has just completed his project that will be featured in the TV show "The Chosen."

Watson has been a potter for nearly 52 years. After spending many years in Utah teaching art students ranging from college to high school, he decided he wanted to come back to Montana and start a new journey.

This is when he decided to open Big Sky Pottery in Fairfield.

His art can be enjoyed in his gallery - but he’s also winning the hearts of some directors in Hollywood.

“My first movie was in 1994 or 1996,” he recalled. “I believe once set directors kind of heard that I was good at delivering emergencies, it all just came together from there.”

And with good reason - Watson’s personal record is creating 436 pots in just six hours - which comes in handy when he is requested to create more than 180 pots in less than three weeks.

That’s exactly what the creative team of the " The Chosen " requested.

“I guess that it would be around 1,500 pounds of clay, but I was a little off. I only have about 150 pounds left.”

In a little under three weeks Watson was able to create 180 custom time-era appropriate pots.

“I have been working with set producers for a while and they will always send me pictures of inspiration that they want, and I’ve done all kinds of pottery for them.”

Over nearly half a decade of making pots, Watson is clearly one of a kind - and that’s what keeps him going.

“I'm only on this earth for so many years, but the clay that I touch will be here for centuries,” he said.



