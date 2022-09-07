10 Comfy Fall Sweaters Amazon Customers Love

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fall sweaters are some of the best things about autumn. They are easy to throw on and go with almost anything. Soft and cozy, fall sweaters look great on their own or layered. They keep you warm and they make wonderful transition pieces as the seasons change.

Stocking your closet with various fashionable and comfortable fall sweaters will help you look stylish and feel amazing. We have curated a collection of top fall sweaters with outstanding ratings on Amazon to help you find the perfect new pieces for your autumn wardrobe.

A casual, slouchy cardigan is perfect for cool autumn mornings or brisk fall evenings. This heavy-knit cardigan has more than 13,000 ratings and overall grade of 4.3 stars out of 5. Customers who reviewed this fall sweater love the oversized look and the way it fits.

“I live in the north where anytime of year it can get unexpectedly cold, this cardigan is so warm and comfy, I wear it nearly every day around the house and bring it to work often,” wrote reviewer Sam Seitz. “I always get compliments on it. It is well made and easy to clean. I ordered a size up because I love feeling like I’m being wrapped up in a cozy blanket, it fits that feeling perfectly. If I could give this cardigan 10 stars I would.”

This fall sweater is 15% off at $38.99 as of this writing, and an additional 20% off coupon is available on the product page, making it a serious steal. In addition, it’s available in dozens of colors and sizes S through 2XL.

This 100% acrylic chunky knit sweater features a cozy turtleneck and rolled edges on the cuffs and hem. The loose-fitting, solid-colored sweater is perfect to pull over a pair of jeans or leggings.

It’s machine washable for easy care and available in a whopping 16 colors, including mint, taro and teal. The pullover sweater is on sale for $36.99 and a 10% off coupon is also available on the product page.

This tunic-style sweater has a flattering cowl neck and a fun asymmetric hem. It has 4.3 stars with more than 4,800 ratings. Customers say it is super soft and well-made.

“Perfect length to wear with leggings or skinny jeans,” wrote a reviewer who purchased four of these fall sweaters. “Quality garment. Very well made and the turtle neck is nice and stylish. Sleeves are slightly 3/4 so if you like longer sleeves you can size up but I like to hike my sleeves up a bit.”

Many note that it runs large, so if you want a closer fit, you may want to size down. This fall sweater, $40.99, is available in more than 36 colors.

Flirty and fun, this sweater is unique because You can wear it in two ways. You can wear it as a backless sweater or wear the criss-cross cutout side in front over a tank top or camisole if desired. Made of 100% cotton, it is soft, breathable and comfortable.

This fall sweater, $36.95, has more than 6,000 ratings and 4.4 stars. Many colors are available, including coffee, wine and apricot. Sizes range from S to 2XL.

With more than 6,500 ratings and 4.2 stars overall, this sweater is popular because of its fit and style.

“I am obsessed with this shirt,” wrote a reviewer named Renae. “It fits perfectly and is very flattering. Hides the problem areas without being too loose making you look even bigger. I’m tempted to get one in each color!”

The rayon/polyester sweater is hand-wasahble only. It features a true batwing sleeve design and a flattering cut. This sweater, $24.99, comes in 14 colors.

With a high turtleneck and asymmetrical hem, this sweater draws attention. It features long batwing sleeves and a tunic length that’s perfect to pair with leggings or skinny jeans. The soft, slightly stretchy fabric is comfortable and forgiving. With more than 24,700 ratings and 4.4 stars, this sweater comes in dozens of colors like Celadon, Nutmeg and Denim Blue. At $39.99 with a 20% off coupon available on the product page, it’s sure to become a staple in any fall wardrobe.

Colorful and comfy, this pullover sweater has more than 8,700 perfect ratings. Customers appreciate the softness, quality and variety of color choices.

“The sweater looks exactly like the picture and I am absolutely in love with it,” a reviewer wrote. “I’m crazy about the length as it can be tucked in a little bit or hang straight and it’s not long…it sits at my hips. I also love the loose and flowy arms on this particular sweater as well as the fact that it’s not super heavy but will keep me warm and can be layered underneath. I’ve tried it with leggings, with jeans, and with dress pants and it looks amazing with all three.”

This fall sweater, $35.99, comes in more than two dozen color blocked and striped styles.

Soft, big and chunky, this flattering cowl sweater looks made for autumn weather. With slouchy sleeves and ribbed cuffs and hem, it will keep you snug all season. The machine washable sweater has more than 11,200 ratings and 4.3 stars.

This sweater is currently 35% off at $31.98, and a 10% off coupon is available on the product page. With 40 colors to choose from, there’s a sweater to suit every style.

This pretty sweater looks great with jeans but is dressy enough to pair with a skirt or slacks. This fall sweater has more than 1,600 ratings and 4.3 stars. Customers say they appreciate the quality, especially since the pearl beads are sewn on.

“I can’t tell you how much I love this sweater it’s gorgeous,” wrote reviewer Deborah Clager. “I get so many compliments and it looks high-end. Highly recommend!!”

The soft acrylic sweater, $49.99, is available in 12 colors. Sizes range from XS to 2XL.

This lightweight sweater has an open-knit structure and trendy color block design, perfect for a day at the pumpkin patch. The hooded sweater has coordinating drawstrings and a loose-fitting style. It is machine-washable in cold water.

This sweater is currently more than half off at $26.99. It comes in 10 color schemes such as Khaki, Caramel and Burgundy. Sizes range from S to 2XL.

