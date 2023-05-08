Family Dollar recalls some over-the-counter medications

Before taking Advil, you may want to check whether it's been recalled.

Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling various types of the pain reliever.

The recall involves tablets, caplets and liqui-gels:

-Advil 200 mg tablet 100 count

-Advil tablet 50 count

-Advil tablet 6 count

-Advil 200 mg caplet 24 count

-Advil dual action 36 count caplet

-Advil liqui-gels 40 count

-Advil liqui-gels minis 20 count

The retailer says the medication was stored outside of the labeled temperature requirements.

"To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall," says a statement from the retailer posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website.

The medication was shipped to stores between June 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

Family Dollar said it notified stores to check their stock and pull any recalled medication from their shelves.

Customers who purchased the recalled Advil from Family Dollar can return without a receipt.

For those who do not wish to return the items, Advil says they should be properly discarded. It advises finding a take-back program that allows you to return unused drugs, or mixing them with something unappealing to kids, like kitty litter or coffee grounds, before throwing them in the trash.

Advil said pills should not be flushed down the toilet unless the label indicates it's safe.

Click here for the SKU codes of the recalled products.

