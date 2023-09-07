Fancy knobs can make your basic furniture look more luxe

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you ever snagged a great deal on a dresser, either from a big box store or a garage sale, but realized it’s not quite vibing with your “quiet luxury” aesthetic? Buying knobs and pulls can elevate the look and make it feel more lavish — yes, even if the item came from IKEA or Target. High-end hardware can work on everything from a dresser or wardrobe to bathroom or kitchen cabinets and drawers.

“I consider hardware the ‘jewelry’ of the kitchen or furniture piece,” Emily Pahler of Emily Nichole Design says. “Pulls and knobs should never be an afterthought. Make sure the knobs or pulls fit the style of your kitchen or furniture. My top tip on making furniture or cabinetry look more expensive is to choose hardware that is unique in style or finish. This will make cabinetry or furniture look custom.”

Adobe

Don’t be intimidated by choosing hardware; what you really need is to become aware of what characteristics to look for when making a selection. Pahler says you want to ensure your knobs do one of two things to create a higher-end appearance.

“They either will be sleek and streamlined or bold and full of character. Your style will dictate the direction of your hardware,” Pahler says. “Think of it like your outfit; your shirt and pants will determine the jewelry that you decide to wear.”

MORE: This company turns chopsticks into stylish furniture and home decor

Making the knobs stand out without overpowering can take some trial and error. If you’re unsure which style to go with, you can purchase a few different types of hardware and see what feels the most cohesive to the design.

“Hardware that has a specialty material incorporated like a gemstone will elevate your cabinet doors and drawers,” Megan Daughtry, owner and principal designer at Proud House Studio, says. “I also love using more whimsical yet functional hardware like latches or ring knobs in functional rooms like the laundry or mud room.”

If you’re looking to give your furniture a high-end vibe but don’t want to break the bank, you’re in luck. We’ve curated 10 knobs that can help amp up the piece’s appeal and add an extra layer of interest.

The use of semi-precious gemstones can amplify any look and add sophistication.

“I love how the rose quartz offers a luxurious finish and a pop of pink,” Daughtry says.

She ended up tying the rose quartz version of this knob into the accessories in a powder room by sourcing a rose quartz soap pump and tray, along with a matching candle.

Buy Downing Custom Knob in Polished Brass at Modern Matter for $119.

Measuring just 1.5 by 1.5 inches, this mercury glass knob is a quick way to make everyday furniture pieces look more luxe. Each one comes with a bolt, washer and nut for mounting, so no additional hardware is required.

Buy Antique Chrome Octagon Mercury Glass Distressed Dresser Knob at Amazon for $6.95.

Gold hardware immediately adds a sense of richness to a room. Created with stainless steel and finished with a brushed brass look, each cabinet pull comes with screws that thread into the knob’s holes. Each pull is individually wrapped to protect it during shipping. You can click on a 10% coupon now for extra savings.

Buy Oyx 30 Pack 3-inch Brushed Brass Cabinet Pulls at Amazon for $81.99.

MORE: 10 pet items that blend in seamlessly with your home decor

Offered in four different finishes, this matte black round knob comes with a flat surface and textured rim. Each piece is handcrafted and polished from plated zinc. Pahler says that sleek and clean knobs are perfect if you have a more transitional style.

Buy Kent Knurled 1 3/8” Diameter Round Knob at Wayfair for $8.89 (was $9.90).

Another selection from Daughtry includes this timeless latch knob that could be used in kitchens, bathrooms or even family room cabinetry. Available in four hand-applied finishes, each style offers an air of refinement.

“I think changing the typical location of the specialty knob elevates the look,” Daughtry says.

Moving a knob to the center of a drawer allows it to serve the same function but also lets it take center stage.

Buy Clementine 2.25” Latch from Mark D. Sikes at Modern Matter for $109.

For a quick update to outdated kitchen or bathroom cabinets, this elegant antique zinc alloy knob will refresh your look without busting the budget. Available in both bronze and black, these knobs are smooth and sturdy.

Buy Yihata 1-1/4” Zinc Alloy Cabinet Knob (12-pack) at Walmart for $13.99.

This square top and base cabinet knob is constructed of metal and features an oil-rubbed bronze finish. Each piece is individually packaged; other finishes are available.

Buy Koofizo Square Top & Base Cabinet Knob (10-pack) at Amazon for $24.88.

MORE: The new ‘dopamine decor’ trend focuses on what makes you happy at home

Available in retro brass, antique copper, brushed brass, polished gold and more, these durable knobs are made from zinc alloy. Pahler says that when choosing knobs it’s important to remember that “hardware is an often-touched surface that needs to be functional.”

Buy Goo-Ki Vintage Cabinet Bar Pulls, 5-Inch (6-pack) at Amazon for $35.99 (was $50.99).

These small but mighty knobs are available in multiple finishes, including a brushed satin nickel. They are ideal for hardware on cabinets, wardrobes or other items. Each well-made piece acts as a statement and elevates the quality of the furniture or cabinetry. Look for a 20% coupon to click for additional savings.

Buy Alzassbg Brushed Brass Cabinet Knobs (10-pack) at Amazon for $28.99.

Handcrafted in Italy, each solid brass knob lends a vintage, classic design. Pahler finds distressed antique brass knobs charming and notes that the distressed look brings an added layer of warmth to her studio.

Buy Marella Distressed Antique Brass Flat Top Knob at Van Dyke’s Restorers for $5.75.

Do you have a piece of furniture that could benefit from an upgrade? Switching out the hardware can not only bring it to life, but it can also make it seem more high-end.

MORE: How to hang your artwork at the ideal height in your home

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.