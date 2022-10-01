Father charged in Cascade County with parental interference

(UPDATE, OCTOBER 3) Trai Toney has been charged with three felony counts of parental interference and one felony count of tampering with a witness.



(UPDATE, OCTOBER 1, 8:27 a.m.) The Cascade County Sheriff's Office says that the three children have been found and are safe.

The Sheriff's Office also said the "suspect is in custody."

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, OCTOBER 1, 7:52 a.m.) The Montana Department of Justice, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for three young children in Cascade County who were taken by their father.

The advisory states: "Father has taken 3 young children, is known to be violent, suicidal, and have erratic behavior. Children are believed to be in danger."

The children were taken from Black Eagle at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, according to the advisory.

The father is Trai Toney, 26 years old, 5 foot 11, 150 pounds, hazel eyes and brown hair.

The children are:



Tempest Vauthier, girl, age 6, 4 foot 50 lbs. blue eyes brown hair

Konor Toney, boy, age 4, 3 foot 40 lbs. blue eyes blonde hair

Niklaus Toney, boy, age 1, 2 foot 30 lbs. blue eyes, brown hair

They are in a white 2008 GMC Yukon with Montana license plate DNM 854, possibly traveling west of Great Falls toward Teton County.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Cascade County Sheriff's office at 406-454-8099 or 911.