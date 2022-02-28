Father jumps into rodeo ring, bears brunt of raging bull to save son in Belton

BELTON, Texas — A father is being hailed a hero, after a viral social media video shows him jumping into the ring at a recent Belton rodeo to save his son from a raging bull.

Cody Hooks, 18, was thrown from the bull quickly after leaving the gate, leaving him unconscious. The video shows his father, Landis Hooks' quick thinking to jump into the fray and cover Cody with his body.

"Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse," Hooks wrote on Instagram.

Many users took to the social platform calling his actions heroic, with one person proposing for Landis be nominated for "Father of the Year."

The PRCA event happened in front of a huge audience at the Bell County Exposition Center.

Hooks finished his rookie season for the professional bull riding circuit in 2021.