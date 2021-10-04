FCS rankings: Montana drops to No. 6, Montana State rises to No. 10

After holding firm for nearly a month, the Montana Grizzlies finally dropped in the FCS rankings after a 34-28 loss to Eastern Washington on Saturday. The Griz (3-1) fell to No. 6 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the FCS Coaches Poll, swapping places with EWU (5-0), who moved up to No. 4 as the highest-ranked Big Sky Conference team.
Meanwhile, Montana State (4-1) continued its winning ways, rising to No. 10 in the Stats poll with a fourth straight victory, a 40-7 drubbing of Northern Colorado (2-3) at home. The win also moved the Bobcats up to No. 11 in the coaches poll.
UC Davis (5-0) follows Montana at No. 7/No. 8, while Weber State (2-3) sits at No. 19 to round out the field for the Big Sky Conference.
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Sam Houston (29)
|4-0
|1,201
|1
|2
|South Dakota State (15)
|4-0
|1,200
|2
|3
|James Madison (6)
|4-0
|1,165
|3
|4
|Eastern Washington
|5-0
|1,091
|6
|5
|North Dakota State
|4-0
|1,082
|5
|6
|Montana
|3-1
|936
|4
|7
|UC Davis
|5-0
|925
|8
|8
|Southern Illinois
|4-1
|911
|7
|9
|Delaware
|3-1
|843
|9
|10
|Montana State
|4-1
|800
|11
|11
|Villanova
|3-1
|690
|12
|12
|ETSU
|5-0
|679
|13
|13
|North Dakota
|2-2
|628
|10
|14
|Southeastern Louisiana
|3-1
|605
|14
|15
|Missouri State
|3-1
|553
|16
|16
|Northern Iowa
|3-1
|548
|15
|17
|Kennesaw State
|3-1
|418
|20
|18
|Rhode Island
|4-0
|352
|21
|19
|Weber State
|2-3
|348
|19
|20
|UIW
|4-1
|262
|24
|21
|UT Martin
|3-1
|253
|23
|22
|New Hampshire
|3-2
|81
|25
|23
|Stephen F. Autsin
|3-2
|76
|NR
|24
|Jacksonville State
|2-3
|73
|17
|25
|Nicholls
|2-2
|62
|NR
Dropped Out: VMI (18), Richmond (22)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): VMI 58, Princeton 53, Monmouth 42, South Dakota 42, Mercer 41, Duquesne 38, Central Arkansas 35, Chattanooga 33, Murray State 33, Harvard 27, Jackson State 27, Prairie View A&M 7, Eastern Kentucky 6, William & Mary 4
FCS Coaches Poll
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Sam Houston (24)
|4-0
|694
|1
|2
|James Madison (1)
|4-0
|653
|2
|3
|South Dakota State (1)
|4-0
|646
|3
|4
|Eastern Washington (2)
|5-0
|608
|6
|5
|North Dakota State
|4-0
|601
|5
|6
|Montana
|3-1
|511
|4
|7
|Southern Illinois
|4-1
|503
|7
|8
|UC Davis
|5-0
|492
|8
|9
|Villanova
|3-1
|454
|9
|10
|Delaware
|3-1
|453
|10
|11
|Montana State
|4-1
|402
|12
|12
|Northern Iowa
|3-1
|376
|13
|13
|East Tennessee State
|5-0
|357
|14
|14
|Southeastern Louisiana
|3-1
|326
|15
|15
|North Dakota
|2-2
|312
|11
|16
|Missouri State
|3-1
|286
|16
|17
|Kennesaw State
|3-1
|230
|20
|18
|Weber State
|2-3
|206
|18
|19
|Chattanooga
|2-2
|200
|19
|20
|Rhode Island
|4-0
|152
|23
|21
|UT Martin
|3-1
|117
|T-24
|T-22
|Harvard
|3-0
|73
|NR
|T-22
|Jacksonville State
|2-3
|71
|17
|24
|Princeton
|3-0
|41
|NR
|25
|Monmouth (N.J.)
|3-2
|39
|NR
Dropped Out: Richmond (21), VMI (22), Holy Cross (24t)
Others Receiving Votes: Central Arkansas, 38; New Hampshire, 37; Eastern Kentucky, 23; Mercer, 22; South Dakota, 20; Nicholls, 19; Stephen F. Austin, 19; UIW, 16; Jackson St., 15; Holy Cross, 14; Yale, 12; Abilene Christian, 10; VMI, 10; Murray St., 9; Austin Peay, 7; Duquesne, 6; Florida A&M, 5; William & Mary, 4; Elon, 3; North Carolina A&T, 3; Richmond, 3; Charleston Southern, 2.