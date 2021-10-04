Watch

FCS rankings: Montana drops to No. 6, Montana State rises to No. 10

MTN Sports
Posted at 12:53 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 14:53:55-04

After holding firm for nearly a month, the Montana Grizzlies finally dropped in the FCS rankings after a 34-28 loss to Eastern Washington on Saturday. The Griz (3-1) fell to No. 6 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the FCS Coaches Poll, swapping places with EWU (5-0), who moved up to No. 4 as the highest-ranked Big Sky Conference team.

Meanwhile, Montana State (4-1) continued its winning ways, rising to No. 10 in the Stats poll with a fourth straight victory, a 40-7 drubbing of Northern Colorado (2-3) at home. The win also moved the Bobcats up to No. 11 in the coaches poll.

UC Davis (5-0) follows Montana at No. 7/No. 8, while Weber State (2-3) sits at No. 19 to round out the field for the Big Sky Conference.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1Sam Houston (29)4-01,2011
2South Dakota State (15)4-01,2002
3James Madison (6)4-01,1653
4Eastern Washington5-01,0916
5North Dakota State4-01,0825
6Montana3-19364
7UC Davis5-09258
8Southern Illinois4-19117
9Delaware3-18439
10Montana State4-180011
11Villanova3-169012
12ETSU5-067913
13North Dakota2-262810
14Southeastern Louisiana3-160514
15Missouri State3-155316
16Northern Iowa3-154815
17Kennesaw State3-141820
18Rhode Island4-035221
19Weber State2-334819
20UIW4-126224
21UT Martin3-125323
22New Hampshire3-28125
23Stephen F. Autsin3-276NR
24Jacksonville State2-37317
25Nicholls2-262NR

Dropped Out: VMI (18), Richmond (22)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): VMI 58, Princeton 53, Monmouth 42, South Dakota 42, Mercer 41, Duquesne 38, Central Arkansas 35, Chattanooga 33, Murray State 33, Harvard 27, Jackson State 27, Prairie View A&M 7, Eastern Kentucky 6, William & Mary 4

FCS Coaches Poll

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1Sam Houston (24)4-06941
2James Madison (1)4-06532
3South Dakota State (1)4-06463
4Eastern Washington (2)5-06086
5North Dakota State4-06015
6Montana3-15114
7Southern Illinois4-15037
8UC Davis5-04928
9Villanova3-14549
10Delaware3-145310
11Montana State4-140212
12Northern Iowa3-137613
13East Tennessee State5-035714
14Southeastern Louisiana3-132615
15North Dakota2-231211
16Missouri State3-128616
17Kennesaw State3-123020
18Weber State2-320618
19Chattanooga2-220019
20Rhode Island4-015223
21UT Martin3-1117T-24
T-22Harvard3-073NR
T-22Jacksonville State2-37117
24Princeton3-041NR
25Monmouth (N.J.)3-239NR

Dropped Out: Richmond (21), VMI (22), Holy Cross (24t)

Others Receiving Votes: Central Arkansas, 38; New Hampshire, 37; Eastern Kentucky, 23; Mercer, 22; South Dakota, 20; Nicholls, 19; Stephen F. Austin, 19; UIW, 16; Jackson St., 15; Holy Cross, 14; Yale, 12; Abilene Christian, 10; VMI, 10; Murray St., 9; Austin Peay, 7; Duquesne, 6; Florida A&M, 5; William & Mary, 4; Elon, 3; North Carolina A&T, 3; Richmond, 3; Charleston Southern, 2.

