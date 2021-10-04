FCS rankings: Montana drops to No. 6, Montana State rises to No. 10

After holding firm for nearly a month, the Montana Grizzlies finally dropped in the FCS rankings after a 34-28 loss to Eastern Washington on Saturday. The Griz (3-1) fell to No. 6 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the FCS Coaches Poll, swapping places with EWU (5-0), who moved up to No. 4 as the highest-ranked Big Sky Conference team.

Meanwhile, Montana State (4-1) continued its winning ways, rising to No. 10 in the Stats poll with a fourth straight victory, a 40-7 drubbing of Northern Colorado (2-3) at home. The win also moved the Bobcats up to No. 11 in the coaches poll.

UC Davis (5-0) follows Montana at No. 7/No. 8, while Weber State (2-3) sits at No. 19 to round out the field for the Big Sky Conference.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25



RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (29) 4-0 1,201 1 2 South Dakota State (15) 4-0 1,200 2 3 James Madison (6) 4-0 1,165 3 4 Eastern Washington 5-0 1,091 6 5 North Dakota State 4-0 1,082 5 6 Montana 3-1 936 4 7 UC Davis 5-0 925 8 8 Southern Illinois 4-1 911 7 9 Delaware 3-1 843 9 10 Montana State 4-1 800 11 11 Villanova 3-1 690 12 12 ETSU 5-0 679 13 13 North Dakota 2-2 628 10 14 Southeastern Louisiana 3-1 605 14 15 Missouri State 3-1 553 16 16 Northern Iowa 3-1 548 15 17 Kennesaw State 3-1 418 20 18 Rhode Island 4-0 352 21 19 Weber State 2-3 348 19 20 UIW 4-1 262 24 21 UT Martin 3-1 253 23 22 New Hampshire 3-2 81 25 23 Stephen F. Autsin 3-2 76 NR 24 Jacksonville State 2-3 73 17 25 Nicholls 2-2 62 NR

Dropped Out: VMI (18), Richmond (22)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): VMI 58, Princeton 53, Monmouth 42, South Dakota 42, Mercer 41, Duquesne 38, Central Arkansas 35, Chattanooga 33, Murray State 33, Harvard 27, Jackson State 27, Prairie View A&M 7, Eastern Kentucky 6, William & Mary 4

FCS Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (24) 4-0 694 1 2 James Madison (1) 4-0 653 2 3 South Dakota State (1) 4-0 646 3 4 Eastern Washington (2) 5-0 608 6 5 North Dakota State 4-0 601 5 6 Montana 3-1 511 4 7 Southern Illinois 4-1 503 7 8 UC Davis 5-0 492 8 9 Villanova 3-1 454 9 10 Delaware 3-1 453 10 11 Montana State 4-1 402 12 12 Northern Iowa 3-1 376 13 13 East Tennessee State 5-0 357 14 14 Southeastern Louisiana 3-1 326 15 15 North Dakota 2-2 312 11 16 Missouri State 3-1 286 16 17 Kennesaw State 3-1 230 20 18 Weber State 2-3 206 18 19 Chattanooga 2-2 200 19 20 Rhode Island 4-0 152 23 21 UT Martin 3-1 117 T-24 T-22 Harvard 3-0 73 NR T-22 Jacksonville State 2-3 71 17 24 Princeton 3-0 41 NR 25 Monmouth (N.J.) 3-2 39 NR

Dropped Out: Richmond (21), VMI (22), Holy Cross (24t)

Others Receiving Votes: Central Arkansas, 38; New Hampshire, 37; Eastern Kentucky, 23; Mercer, 22; South Dakota, 20; Nicholls, 19; Stephen F. Austin, 19; UIW, 16; Jackson St., 15; Holy Cross, 14; Yale, 12; Abilene Christian, 10; VMI, 10; Murray St., 9; Austin Peay, 7; Duquesne, 6; Florida A&M, 5; William & Mary, 4; Elon, 3; North Carolina A&T, 3; Richmond, 3; Charleston Southern, 2.

