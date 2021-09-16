Fireball Is Releasing Kegs That Hold 115 Shots Of Whisky

Fireball just launched a new way to serve its spicy cinnamon whisky that would’ve been very handy during parties in my early 20s.

The new FireKeg is exactly what it sounds like: an entire keg full of Fireball. Filled with more than 5 liters (which is more than 115 shots), the FireKeg has three spouts to keep the party flowing from all sides.

A Fireball representative could not confirm to Simplemost how many kegs are now available or where exactly you can find them, but they are at select retailers nationwide. You may want to call your local liquor store to see if they have one before heading out.

The suggested retail price is around $75 per keg, but it may vary depending on where you live. A 750-milliliter bottle of Fireball costs around $14, meaning five bottles is about $70. Because the keg includes more than five bottles, you’re definitely getting a deal if you buy it this way. Plus, this thing propped up in your backyard sends a serious message.

Fireball

While the FireKeg is the biggest container of Fireball you’ll find, the brand previously released a party bucket that offered 20 individual 50-milliliter bottles of the flavored whisky. You can also buy a box that contains 3.5 liters of Fireball, or 80 shots. The Firebox is available via Drizly, with prices varying depending on size and location.

There are plenty of other ways to enjoy Fireball as well, including as an ingredient in some recipes, like Fireball sangria, Fireball grilled pineapple and Fireball French toast. There are even a handful of dessert recipes that call for the whisky, including fudge, chocolate chip cookies and pumpkin pie for an extra-spicy Thanksgiving.

While the FireKeg is new for Fireball, you can buy all sorts of things in kegs right now, including wine and at one point, even Hidden Valley ranch dressing. You can also make your own keg using a flower pot for summer parties or a pumpkin for fall. (Fireball served out of a pumpkin?! Yes, please!)

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.