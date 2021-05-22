First Peoples Buffalo Jump offers Junior Ranger programs for summer fun

GREAT FALLS — People are invited to join the rangers at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park this summer for 10 hands-on Junior Ranger programs exploring a variety of topics.

Park officials said in a news release that the free programs will be from 10 a.m until noon on each Thursday from June 17 to August 19. Programs are open to all ages but designed especially for children 6 - 12 years old. Participation is limited to 25 students per class and each child must have a guardian accompanying them for the entire program.

Participants who attend two Junior Ranger programs are eligible to take the Junior Ranger pledge and receive their badge. Those that attend five programs will be entered in a random drawing for a Montana State Parks Osprey backpack plus a free kite kit. Attendance at seven or more programs will secure an invitation to the Junior Ranger Campout at the end of August. Participation in all ten programs will earn double entries toward the Montana State Parks backpack prize.

All programs will be conducted outside to allow for social distancing. Registration is required. Programs are weather dependent and may be canceled in case of inclement weather.

For more information or to register, call 406-866-2217 or email kylee.meyer@mt.gov.

Tentative Schedule



June 17- Rockin' Art

June 24- Loom-a-nation

July 1- Be Bear Aware

July 8- Who Pooped in the Park?

July 15- Owl be Watching You

July 22- What's in the Pot-tery* 20 person limit. $5/person

July 29- Little Homes on the Prairie

August 5- Knotted, Tied Up, and Tangled

August 12- Minecrafters: Prairie Biome

August 19- Snakesssss

The park is located at 342 Ulm-Vaughn Road, several miles west/southwest of Great Falls.