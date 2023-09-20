Florida bicyclist dies after hitting pickup truck near Kalispell

KALISPELL — A 67-year-old bicyclist from Vergo Beach, Florida died after hitting a pickup truck in Kalispell on Monday afternoon.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the collision happened at 12 p.m. at the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and Mennonite Church Road.

The MHP reports the victim was one of two bicyclists who were approaching Highway 35 and that he did not see a pickup truck that was headed south on Highway 35.

The man hit the side of the pickup truck that was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Kalispell and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.