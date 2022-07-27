Florida man dies in Glacier National Park climbing accident

WEST GLACIER - A man from Florida died while climbing at Glacier National Park on Monday morning.

Park officials say the 79-year-old victim fell while attempting to climb a steep off-trail slope with a group of friends.

The incident occurred several hundred feet above the Two Medicine Campground on Rising Wolf Mountain.

The friends descended to his location, yelled for help, and called 911 where Glacier County Dispatch then diverted the call to Glacier National Park.

National Park Service staff mobilized after campers heard shouts for help.

Two Bear Air diverted from a separate incident and transported the unconscious patient to Two Medicine Ranger Station where ALERT was standing by for patient care.

The man was declared deceased by ALERT personnel, according to a news release.

In a separate incident in the Park on Monday, the bodies of two climbers were found on Dusty Star Mountain.