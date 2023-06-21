Florida woman leaves mansion, inheritance to her cats

Nancy Sauer apparently had a deep love for her cats.

The Florida woman reportedly left her mansion and an inheritance for her seven cats.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Persian cats were living in the 4,000-square-foot home, valued at $2.5 million, for about six months after Sauer died.

“The deal is that the house was not to be sold until the last cat passed,” a friend told the publication.

Someone would reportedly visit the cats daily and feed them.

However, the newspaper reports that a probate judge decided that the cats shouldn't be left in an empty home, so they were turned over to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The cats, which reportedly come with a "substantial" inheritance that will cover their food, medical and grooming bills for the remainder of their lives, were to be put up for adoption.

"They’re only 5 years old. Persians can be expensive and persnickety,” Sherry Silk, executive director of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, told the newspaper.

Sauer apparently didn't have any living family members. The Tampa Bay Times reports that her husband died in 1986 and her son passed away in 1999.

Sauer was 84 years old at the time of her death.

