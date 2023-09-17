Formula One driver suffers major crash ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Formula One driver Lance Stroll will not participate in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix after suffering a major crash in qualifying.

The Canadian racer was pushing hard to make it to the next round of qualifying when his car went head-on into barriers at high speed during the end of the first session on Saturday.

Stroll is still sore following the high-impact crash and will sit out the Singapore race to fully recover for the Japanese Grand Prix next week.

"The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday's accident – however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash," said Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack, in a statement.

"Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening's race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix," he said.

In the crash, a wheel tore off Stroll’s Aston Martin, which suffered significant damage.

"The team face a huge job repairing the car today," the Aston Martin F1 team said.

Stroll was able to get out of the car without assistance and was later passed fit by the medical team, F1 said on its website.

Stroll made his F1 debut in 2017, where he placed on the podium in Baku — becoming the youngest rookie to do so.

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on September 24 at the Suzuka International Racing Course.

SEE MORE: NASCAR's Ryan Preece in hospital after car flips wildly during race

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com