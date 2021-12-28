Free admission in January and February at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

GREAT FALLS — The Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center in Great Falls will be free to visit in January and February.

“We want folks to experience the Interpretive Center,” said acting manager Jeff LaRock in a news release. “Fee free months help make the exhibits more accessible, and January and February are good months to get in from the cold for a few hours and see what the Interpretive Center has to offer.”

Starting on Monday, January 4, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will open fee-free from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sundays. The center will offer its standard schedule of orientation videos, access to the main exhibit space, and access to the trails and grounds around the building.

The center will still charge standard tuition for school groups that come for formal education programs and for commercial tour groups.

The news release states:

Since 1998, the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center has brought alive the indomitable spirit of exploration embodied by the 1804-1806 Lewis and Clark Expedition through western North America and their interactions with Plains and Northwest Indians. Each year, 48,000 visitors engage in live programs with park rangers and special presenters, walk interpretive trails, explore 6,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits, view movies directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan or Gray Warriner or take an optional audio tour in any of five languages.