Free book program aims to increase literacy in Butte schools

BUTTE -Elementary students at Margret Leary and around Butte are participating in a program that gives them a free book and an assignment to start reading with their parents, so let’s take a look inside.

Margaret Leary Elementary Principal Jennifer Luoma acquired a grant with the help of Town Pump Charitable Foundation to purchase a book for all public school elementary students in Butte. The homework assignment: Read with your parents.

“When parents are our partners and they read to their kidos and talk to their kidos, they play with their kidos, that increases literacy,” Luoma said.

Volunteers spent a day recently reading the book 'Who is the Super Ultra Mega Special Super Special Guest?' to the students.

Would you like to read more books like this?

“Yeah, definitely,” student Nola Davey said.

What about this book that makes it interesting?

“You get to go on your own clues and you get to go on your own adventure,” she said.

The project includes a list of after school activities that kids can do with their parents.

“And just to have kids involved with their parents at home and reading and to learn the love of reading there’s nothing comparable,” Teacher Amy Guldseth said.