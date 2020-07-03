Free Covid-19 testing to be done in Butte for people not showing symptoms

BUTTE - People in Butte without symptoms of covid-19 can get tested for the virus for free to insure they have not been infected, and it’s recommended they do.

“Even though you may not have symptoms you can still be a person that is a vector to spread it to other people,” said Shawna Yates the medical director for the Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

The free testing will be done by the Southwest Montana Community Health Center next week at the Butte Plaza Mall Parking lot and people getting tested don’t have to leave their vehicles.

“We would like people to show up in that line that do not have symptoms meaning they don’t have a cough or shortness of breath or fever,” said Yates.

The first time the mobile clinic tested more than 250 people. These tests will help health officials better control the spread of the virus. There have been seven new covid-19 cases reported in Butte in recent weeks.

“If they turn up positive, we will ask them to isolate and limit their contact with the outside world to not spread the virus immediately,” said Yates.

This is how the process is going to work when you drive up to the mobile clinic, they’ll give you a cotton swab and have you stick it up on nostril and have you spin it 10 times, take it out and got up the next nostril, spin ten times and then breathe on it. And that’s it.

“You will be notified if you test is positive, but if your test is negative, we will just let you continue about your days, because these are asymptomatic tests,” said Yates.

The mobile testing will be at the Butte Plaza Mall parking lot July 8th and 9th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

