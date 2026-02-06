Friday Headlines: February 6, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, February 6, 2026:

Friday morning forecast: Feb. 6, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Virginia City business owners must move legal fight to Lewis and Clark County

Montana Tech teaches UFO course as serious academic subject

Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service opens new Belgrade location after 20-year absence

Missing person cases happen weekly in Bozeman, but most resolved quickly

Moose Creek murder: How a case that initially appeared to be a bear attack turned into a murder conviction

Daren Abbey convicted of killing Dustin Kjersem at remote campsite in October 2024; DNA evidence from beer cans led to arrest

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Notable Historical Events on February 6th



1778: The United States formally recognizes the French Republic as an ally during the American Revolution.

1788: The French Revolution begins as the Estates-General convenes for the first time since 1614.

1819: The Sultan of Oman signs a treaty with the United Kingdom, which results in the ceding of the territory of Zanzibar to Oman.

1933: The coinage of the U.S. investing in the creation of the "Silver Certificate" begins.

1952: Elizabeth II becomes Queen of the United Kingdom after the death of her father, King George VI.

1971: The Irish Republican Army (IRA) launches a major bombing campaign in London during "The Troubles."

Notable Births on February 6th

Gerald Ford (1913): 38th President of the United States, who served from 1974 to 1977 after Richard Nixon's resignation.

Bob Marley (1945): Jamaican singer, songwriter, and musician who popularized reggae music worldwide.

Ronald Reagan (1911): 40th President of the United States and actor, who served from 1981 to 1989.

Laura Dern (1967): American actress known for her roles in films like Jurassic Park and the TV series Big Little Lies.

Elizabeth Taylor (1932): British-American actress renowned for her beauty and film career.

Notable Deaths on February 6th

William Pitt the Elder (1778): British statesman who served as Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Gerald Ford (2006): The same notable President who was born on this day, passed away on December 26, 2006 (note: not on February 6th, but often associated with his birth date).

Marcus Garvey (1940): Jamaican political leader, publisher, and orator, who was a proponent of the Black nationalism movement.

Theodor Koerner (1870): Austrian painter and lithographer.

