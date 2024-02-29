Frontier Airlines to launch Missoula to Phoenix service in May

MISSOULA — Frontier Airlines announced on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, that it will begin nonstop service to Phoenix this May, marking an expansion in service from Missoula Montana Airport.

The carrier in May will also begin its seasonal service to Denver.

"We're excited to welcome Frontier Airlines back to Missoula," said Winton Kemmis, chair of Missoula County Airport Authority. "This growth in air service at MSO offers our community another convenient and affordable travel solution that caters to the diverse needs of our region, enhancing travel opportunities for everyone."

This week during the airport's monthly board meeting, airport director Brian Ellestad hinted at new additions to the Missoula market in the coming weeks.

As it stands, American Airlines will offer a second flight to Dallas in May while Allegiant will add a fourth weekly flight to Mesa in July. Alaska Airlines is also upgrading its midday flight to Seattle to a mainline 737 aircraft.

“We're expecting a couple more additions that we should be able to report on in a couple of weeks,” Ellestad said.

The increase in flights and upgraded planes has boosted the number of seats in Missoula. Ellestad said April shows an 11% increase in seats among all carriers while May is up 23% and June up 19%. The airport set a new passenger record in 2023, maintaining its position as Montana's second-busiest airport.

Frontier's addition of Phoenix could help drive down fares in Missoula.

“We're excited to yet again expand our route map with a focus on underserved and overpriced markets as we head into spring,” Jos Flyr with Frontier Airlines said in a statement. “Increasing the number of cities with ultra-low fare options helps ensure even more customers can take to the skies this year to visit friends and family, or experience a new destination on their travel wish list.”

Frontier is offering an introductory fare to Phoenix of $19 one-way at https://www.flyfrontier.com/.