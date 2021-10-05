Montana Western tabs Michael Feuling as Athletic Director

DILLON — (Editor's note: UMW press release)

DILLON—The University of Montana Western announced the appointment of Michael Feuling to the position of Athletic Director and Development Officer on Tuesday.

Feuling currently serves at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, Oregon, as its Annual Fund Development and Community Relations Officer. Prior to working at Linn-Benton, Feuling worked at Western Oregon University for over ten years, serving as Assistant Athletic Director for Development.

During his time at Western Oregon, one of Feuling's primary focuses was leading fundraising efforts for the university and athletic department. He was responsible for the management of fundraising campaigns, programs, events, and initiatives that generated funds and established a strong donor pipeline. By developing strategic relationships with alumni, friends, family, and community members in 2019, Feuling led fundraising efforts that brought in over $485,000, a record for Western Oregon University Athletics.

Feuling was selected after a national search that brought several candidates to campus.

"Michael's commitment to students and passion for providing opportunities for growth through athletics and academics, as well as his successful background in fundraising, make Michael an excellent choice for Montana Western," said UMW Chancellor, Michael Reid. "I'd like to thank the community of Dillon and our students, faculty, and staff, for their participation and input they provided during the search process. I'm looking forward to welcoming Michael and his family to the Bulldog Community."

Feuling earned a Master of Arts in Sports Administration from Lasell University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Western Oregon University.

"I'm humbled and honored for this opportunity and can't wait to work with the terrific staff and student-athletes at Montana Western. The community support for the university and Bulldog athletics is incredible, and my family and I are excited to join the team," said Feuling. "I want to thank the search committee and Chancellor Reid and as the next athletic director for UMW, I look forward to creating a 'Championship Experience' for the student-athletes and set them up for success in the classroom, in competition, and after they graduate."

"We are excited to welcome Michael, Jamee, and their sons to the Bulldog Community. Michael's experience in fundraising will help create new opportunities for our coaches to improve their programs and recruit outstanding athletes to Montana Western. His previous work in collegiate athletics has prepared him well to understand our culture and he brings in great energy and ideas to help us continue to advance each of our programs," said Interim Athletic Director, Janelle Handlos.

Feuling will begin his duties at Montana Western starting November 16, 2021.