GFPS says rumors of a threat at CMR High School are unfounded

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) on Sunday night released information about an investigation into a possible threat at CMR High School.

GFPS said in a news release that on Friday, December 3, 2021, CMR administrators and the School Resource Officer were made aware of a "possible threat of violence involving a potential school shooting."

The complaint was investigated throughout the remainder of Friday and into the weekend by the Great Falls Police Department, in cooperation with CMR administration.

GFPS said that the students involved and their parents have been contacted and are involved in the ongoing investigation.

The result of the investigation proved the "threat of violence to be unfounded, stemming from second-hand rumors," according to GFPS.

Just after 10pm on Sunday, the GFPD said: "The student in question will not be in the school environment. Detectives continue to investigate the incident. There is not any information to indicate an imminent threat at the school. As the investigation continues, students, parents, and staff should expect to see an increased police presence in and around the school."

Classes at CMR will be held as scheduled on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The news release also states:

The Great Falls Police Department and Great Falls Public Schools take all reports of this nature seriously and investigate each complaint to ensure the safety of our children, staff, and community members. We appreciate the community’s help in maintaining a safe school environment. We encourage everyone to say something, if you see something.



In addition, parents, students, and interested parties are encouraged to always obtain their information directly from factual sources, specifically the GFPD or GFPS. The GFPD and GFPS will always notify students, staff, and parents if there are legitimate and immediate threats. Also, do not rely on Social Media to report information. Always report information directly to the Police Department or the School District. Please refer to and rely upon the GFPD and GFPS Facebook pages, the GFPS website, and local media outlets for future information.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

