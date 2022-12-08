This Old-Fashioned Gingerbread Recipe Will Become Your New Favorite Holiday Treat

Gingerbread exudes Christmas magic. The smell of gingerbread in the oven immediately brings the holiday spirit to life and gets you eager for the sound of reindeer hooves on your roof. But in our opinion, gingerbread men and gingerbread houses get too much attention during December. There is something to be said for the classic, old-fashioned gingerbread recipe that comes baked in a pan — no candy or sprinkles required. This is a grown-up gingerbread, perfect for pairing with a mug of coffee or a glass of eggnog.

Best of all, making old-fashioned gingerbread is a lot easier than rolling out gingerbread dough or assembling a house made of cookies. This recipe calls for just 10 minutes of prep time, and you can use either a square baking pan, a loaf pan, or a bundt pan to make the gingerbread.

Adobe

This recipe for old-fashioned gingerbread from AllRecipes has over 1,300 reviews and a 4.4-star rating out of 5 stars, Reviewers say it is the “best gingerbread ever!” and that “the spices and molasses hit all the right notes creating the perfect comfort food.”

To make this recipe, you will need molasses, sugar, butter, flour, baking soda and an egg. You will use spices like cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, but some reviewers say that you should double up on the spices if you really like deep, flavorful gingerbread. You can also swap out the hot water in the recipe for buttermilk if you want to make your gingerbread extra tender and moist.

Find the full recipe here on AllRecipes.

Adobe

If you’re really looking for spicy, tasty gingerbread, consider using fresh ginger in your bread instead of ground ginger. This recipe from Land O Lakes calls for a tablespoon of fresh ginger, and the difference is divine. The same can be said for using a microplane to zest fresh nutmeg instead of using the powdered ginger that has been sitting in your pantry since last year. When a recipe is this simple and straightforward to make, taking little steps like using fresh spices is an easy investment that has a major flavor payoff.

Sprinkle your cooled gingerbread with powdered sugar and/or serve with a dollop of fresh whipped cream on the side. It’s best enjoyed in front of a Christmas tree or a roaring Yule log (ingredients sold separately).

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.