Girls State Wrestling: Kalispell Flathead leads team scores after Friday quarterfinals

(Editor's note: this article will be updated when full scores are tabulated)

BILLINGS—The high school girls state wrestling tournament began with early round action on Thursday, Feb. 10.

At the end of quarterfinal action on Friday, the Kalispell Flathead girls led the team scores over Billings Senior.

For individual weight class brackets, click here. For state wrestling photos from Friday, click here.

Girls Team Scores (through quarterfinals)

1. Flathead Girls 144.0

2. Billings Senior Girls 108.0

3. Billings Skyview Girls 72.5

4. Glacier Girls 71.0

5. Butte Girls 59.0

6. Custer County Girls 47.0

6. Gallatin Girls 47.0

6. Poplar Girls 47.0

9. Belgrade Girls 45.0

10. Baker Girls 39.0

11. Frenchtown Girls 37.0

11. Plains/Hot Springs Girls 37.0

13. Ronan Girls 33.0

13. Sidney Girls 33.0

15. Billings West Girls 32.0

15. Simms Girls 32.0

17. Beaverhead Co.(Dillon) /Sheridan/Twin Bridges Girls 29.0

17. Cut Bank Girls 29.0

19. East Helena Girls 26.0

20. Cascade Girls 24.0

20. Fergus (Lewistown) Girls 24.0

22. Harlem Girls 22.0

23. Red Lodge Girls 21.0

24. Great Falls/MSDB Girls 20.0

25. Bozeman Girls 19.0

25. Havre Girls 19.0

27. Park Girls 18.0

28. Columbus/Park City Girls 17.0

28. Hamilton Girls 17.0

30. Choteau Girls 15.0

30. Custer/Hysham Girls 15.0

30. Huntley Project Girls 15.0

30. Powell County Girls 15.0

30. White Sulphur Springs Girls 15.0

35. Corvallis Girls 14.0

36. Anaconda Girls 13.0

36. Missoula Hellgate Girls 13.0

38. Missoula Big Sky Girls 12.0

39. Chester-Joplin-Inverness Girls 11.0

39. Shepherd Girls 11.0

39. Valier Girls 11.0

42. Browning Girls 10.0

42. Chinook Girls 10.0

44. Lockwood Girls 6.0

44. Wolf Point Girls 6.0

46. Laurel Girls 5.0

47. Circle Girls 4.0

47. Dawson County Girls 4.0

47. Hardin Girls 4.0

47. Roundup Girls 4.0

51. Manhattan Girls 3.0

52. Colstrip Girls 0.0

52. Florence Girls 0.0

52. Glasgow Girls 0.0

52. Heart Butte Girls 0.0

52. Polson Girls 0.0

52. Shelby Girls 0.0

52. Thompson Falls Girls 0.0

59. Helena Girls -1.0

