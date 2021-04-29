Glacier NP June ticketed entry tickets sell out fast

WEST GLACIER — Reservation tickets for Glacier National Park’s famed Going-to-the-Sun Road for June sold out quickly on Thursday morning.

Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman told MTN News that the entrance reservation ticket sale went smoothly and at one point 10,000 people were on the website.

But despite June's tickets selling out, you still have a chance to get one...

The entry tickets run on a rolling 60-day window.

You can purchase the 7-day entrance pass now.

Tickets are only required for the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road is still closed as plow crews continue to prepare the iconic road for tourists. There is no word yet on when it will open for the season.

Glacier National Park officials decided to use this ticketed entry due to the unprecedented amount of people visiting -- as well construction along US Highway 2.

Park officials are currently tracking the number of tickets to gauge if and when they can put out more tickets.

-information from Jaurdyn Johnson included in this report.