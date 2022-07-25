Glacier National Park shuttle service paused on Monday

WEST GLACIER- Glacier National Park officials have announced that shuttle services will be paused on Monday, July 25 for one day due to the unexpected passing of one of the shuttle drivers.

The employment agency for park shuttle drivers, LC Staffing, issued the following statement:

“On Sunday morning, one of our most faithful shuttle drivers unexpectantly passed. We are all grieving this great loss and express our sincere condolences to the friends, family, and community he served. He worked seasonally for LC Staffing since 2018, also working as a school bus driver since 2008, and he served in the military. Our driver was well liked, committed to his profession, and we are truly honored to have worked with him.”

In order to allow for a day of memoriam, the shuttle system will not operate on Monday, but will resume on Tuesday.

Visitors expecting to be picked up by a shuttle after hiking out of trails such as Highline Trail, will not have access to shuttle pick up on Monday.

In a press release Glacier National Park officials extended their condolences to the shuttle drivers and employees of LC Staffing and the driver's family.

