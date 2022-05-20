Watch

Going-to-the-Sun Road plowing slightly behind schedule

The full length of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park typically opens in late June or early July.
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 20, 2022
WEST GLACIER - The plowing of Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun-Road is a little behind schedule this season as snowy conditions continue in the mountains of Northwest Montana.

Glacier National Park spokesperson Brandy Burke says plows on the eastside made it to Jackson Glacier Overlook this week and Big Bend pullout on the westside.

Burke says that’s roughly a week behind schedule compared to last year.

She noted it’s impossible to predict the exact date the entire road will be open, but the park does have a “no-sooner-than” opening date in late June.

“The road will definitely not open any sooner than June 27th, and that’s not saying that it’s going to open the next day, we’re just trying to help people plan their trips ahead of time,” Burke explained.

The latest road conditions at Glacier National Park can be found at https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/directions.htm.

