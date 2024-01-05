‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist wed in season finale

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially married!

The couple, who met on “The Golden Bachelor,” became engaged in the season finale of the show in November. Their wedding at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California, aired live on ABC on Jan. 4, 2024.

The couple’s children and grandchildren were members of their wedding party. Turner, 72, wore a dark blue suit, while Nist, 70, donned a mermaid-style gown. The ceremony was officiated by Susan Noles, who was also a contestant on the show.

Disney/James Clark

The couple exchange vows in front of close family and friends and former “Bachelor” contestants, including Jason and Molly Mesnick and Trista and Ryan Sutter, the first couple on the spin-off series “The Bachelorette.”

In his vows, Turner said “the hand of God and the winds of fate” lead them to the moment.

“From the first sip of chocolate shake, to the last taste of Costa Rican coffee, I learned that you’re the woman I can’t live without,” he continued. “Your strength gives me joy. Theresa, I know I’ve found a partner to share all of life’s experiences that are thrown at us.”

Nist said she went on “The Golden Bachelor” in hopes of meeting the man of her dreams, but didn’t actually expect it to happen.

“And then we went on our first date and it wasn’t short of magical,” she said. “We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with. I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, to laugh with you when you’re happy and to stick with you throughout it all.”

Turner was announced as the “Golden Bachelor” in July 2023. A former restauranteur, he was married to his high school sweetheart for 43 years until her death.

Congrats to the happy couple!

