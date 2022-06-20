Gov. Gianforte receives up close look at Flathead flooding

Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Kalispell Monday where pre-evacuation notices are in effect due to the rising Flathead River.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told the governor during the Incident Command update that roughly 30 homes are evacuated or under pre-evacuation orders. Following Monday's rain, some roads are covered in water making driving impossible on certain streets.

Gianforte says the state could deploy Montana National Guard resources to Flathead County if the river continues to rise.

“Twenty-four hours ago, the river was dropping, but with this rain event we’re seeing rising, it’s put homes at risk, and again praise the collaboration that’s going on between state and volunteer efforts, and the state stands ready to help if there are additional resources needed,” Gianforte told MTN News.

Henio said that as of Monday afternoon, the Flathead River near Columbia Falls was in minor flood stage with water levels just above 14 feet.