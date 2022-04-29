Governor visits Fort Benton, Havre, Harlem, and Chinook

Governor Greg Gianforte continued his cross-state tour on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with stops in Havre, Harlem, Chinook, and Fort Benton.

At Sunnyside Intermediate School in Havre, the governor met with fourth-grade teacher Jenna McNew and fifth-grade teacher Parker Barsant, both first-year educators.

The governor then visited Harlem Elementary School, where two new teachers qualified from the district for TEACH Act funding.

Gianforte also visited IND HEMP in Fort Benton, a hemp grain and fiber processing facility. The facility features an oilseed food and feed facility that can support more than 10,000 acres of grain production each year and a 52,000 square-foot fiber facility.

In Harlem, the governor met with members of the Fort Belknap Tribal Council, and returned the first Fort Belknap flag to fly over the Tribal Flag Plaza at the Montana State Capitol to them.

At Chinook High School, the governor recognized high school senior Halle Mitchell with the "Spirit of Montana" award for her entrepreneurial drive. Mitchell began Boss Mare Beadwork, creating custom belts, hat bands, bracelets, lanyards, necklaces, and even halter nose bands for horses.



