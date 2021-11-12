Watch

Great Falls Public Schools updates mask policy

MTN
Posted at 11:02 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:26:57-05

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools announced a change to its mask policy on Friday, November 12, 2021.

GFPS said that based on data regarding lower infection rates in schools and the recent overall downward trend in the community transmission rates over the past few weeks, the requirement for the use of masks in middle schools and high schools across the District will be lifted beginning Monday, November 15, 2021. 

GFPS noted that the use of face masks will still be "highly recommended" in middle and high schools, especially in congested areas where physical distancing of six feet or more cannot be maintained for more than 15 minutes.

The masking requirement for Great Falls Public elementary schools (grades K-6) will remain in place for now.

GFPS said that after the holiday break, likely in early January, the mask requirement in elementary schools will be reconsidered. This will give parents/guardians who choose to access vaccines for students in elementary grades the opportunity to do so.

