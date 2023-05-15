Greece is making hundreds of beaches wheelchair-accessible

Greece is making hundreds of beaches wheelchair-friendly, according to reports.

The country is tapping the Greek-designed Seatrac to offer free, unassisted sea access to people with disabilities and mobility issues through its innovative beach ramps.

According to the Greek Reporter, officials at a press conference said a total of 287 beaches across Greece will be fully accessible with features like wheelchair-friendly parking and bathroom and changing facilities. Ramps and corridors to sun loungers and refreshment bars will also be installed.

Of those, officials said 147 beaches have already undergone the transformations to make them more accessible.

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said the project, which will cost around $16 million, will be funded by the European Union and national resources, according to the Greek Reporter.

"Equal access to the sea is an inalienable human right," Kikilias said at the press conference.

Greece has been making strides in creating more wheelchair accessible spaces. Despite pushback from archaeologists, the country recently added concrete pathways to the Acropolis.

