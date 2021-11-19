Grinch Hot Chocolate Is A Minty, Colorful Twist On A Cold-Weather Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

One of the greatest holiday films ever has to be 1966’s immortal “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The sweet story of how his angry, bitter heart grew to love the holiday has inspired many people to create decorations, clothing and even treats that match the green grump’s newly found festive spirit.

We’ve found Grinch Fudge that makes a fun dessert for the holiday season. If baked goods are more your style, you might want to whip up a batch of these Grinch Cupcakes.

But, what’s a celebratory feast without something to drink? And, what better to pour up for the holiday season than a steaming mug of Grinch Hot Chocolate?

Yes, this festive mug of hot cocoa is decked out in the Grinch’s signature color and even has a hint of mint that gives it a Shamrock Shake sort of vibe.

The recipe for Grinch Hot Chocolate comes from Lisa Johnson of Cooking with Curls. Even though this hot chocolate is made from scratch, it only takes five minutes to whip up on the stovetop. So, you can make a mug whenever you feel like it with little stress.

We also love how Johnson offers two versions of this recipe: one that is appropriate for all ages and includes peppermint extract, and one for the adults that adds a splash of minty liqueur.

Grinch Hot Chocolate Ingredients

What do you need to make this warm brew with a distinctly minty winter bite? The ingredient list is so simple and includes:

Milk (the recipe’s author uses cashew milk but any kind works)

White chocolate

Green food coloring

Pure vanilla extract

Peppermint extract (for the family-friendly recipe)

Peppermint schnapps (for the adults-only recipe)

Vanilla vodka (for the adults-only recipe)

Whipped cream or whipped topping

Green sprinkles

Heart-shaped candies

The full recipe, which you can find at Cooking With Curls, makes two 13-ounce servings and Johnson provides all the quantities and detailed directions to cook it up in a saucepan. If you plan to host your own Whoville Feast, you can multiply the recipe to serve your needs.

