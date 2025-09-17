Groups raising money for family of Florence child who died during homecoming parade

FLORENCE - Fundraisers have been set up for the family of a young boy who died during Florence's homecoming parade last week.

Watch to learn how the community is stepping up:

Organizations from the Florence Civic Club to the Quarterback Club are stepping up.

"As a mom myself, I couldn't imagine," Florence Civic Club President Kim Maclay told MTN.

The sudden loss of 12-year-old Max has deeply impacted the town of Florence.

"We're all there for each other. It's a small enough community where you know your friends and neighbors," Maclay said.

That's why many are running fundraisers in hopes of alleviating any financial burden on the grieving family. One group is the Florence Civic Club's emergency fund.

"We just offer our nonprofit number and our accounts to where we have a treasurer that can keep track of all of that. We have a square link you can donate money through. Mark it for Max," Maclay explained. "All proceeds on any of our fundraisers go straight to the victims or people that need it."

Another fundraiser by the Florence Quarterback Club and Falcon Football is selling t-shirts. As of the evening of September 16, they had raised more than $35,000.

Click here to donate to the Florence Civic Club. Click here to purchase a t-shirt.

