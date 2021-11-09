Watch

Haugan man dies in Sanders County rollover crash

MTN News
Noxon Highway 200 Fatal Crash Map
Posted at 9:13 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 11:13:15-05

NOXON — A man died in an early Monday morning crash in Sanders County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 37-year-old man from Haugan died in the wreck that happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Montana Highway 200 near Noxon.

The victim was driving a 2012 Chevy Tahoe when the vehicle went off the road, rolled over, and went through a tree, according to MHP. The man — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

